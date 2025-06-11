Ballymena riots: Thugs don't represent town, says council

By Iain Gray
Published 11th Jun 2025, 16:31 BST
Violence that has blighted Ballymena for the past two nights are not representative of the Co Antrim town or its people, the local council has said.

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon (11th), Mid and East Antrim Council said the disorder does not count as a protest, but is instead “a disguise for violence and vandalism and will not be tolerated”.

“The thuggish behaviour and disorder that we have witnessed over the past two nights in Ballymena have brought fear and distress to so many people and blighted our local community,” said the council. “It needs to stop now.

“Ballymena is a thriving town with a wonderful mix of people, businesses and communities. What is being broadcast across the world is not representative of the town or its people.

A burned-out car on the street following a second night of violence in Ballymena. Photo: Niall Carson/PA WireA burned-out car on the street following a second night of violence in Ballymena. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire
“The small minority of people carrying out these acts of violence are destroying their own community, endangering lives and as outlined by police – are running the risk of undermining the ongoing criminal justice process being led by the PSNI.”

Stating that the police have “comprehensive plans” in place that will “prepare for and deal with any further disorder”, the council added: “We would strongly urge anyone considering attending any gatherings to think again - stay at home, do not stand side-by-side with rioters, and think of your community. Everyone has a part to play in ensuring calm and peace prevail.

“We will continue to work with the police and relevant partners to protect our communities and businesses. Anyone with information that could assist the police can contact [non-emergency number] 101.”

