Ballymena train station death: police appeal for two people to come forward

PSNI

The body of the woman was discovered on the tracks early on Sunday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said: “Shortly before 5.40pm, it was reported that a woman in her 50s was on the railway tracks in the area. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak with two people who were believed to have spoken to the woman sometime between 5pm and 5.40pm who we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries.”