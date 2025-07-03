Ballymoney death: Detectives from the PSNI'S Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation in Paddy Douglas fire death - 34-year-old woman arrested

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Ballymoney on the morning of Tuesday 1 July.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick 'Paddy' Douglas, who was 55 years old, died following a house fire in the Main Street area of the town.

Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said: “Police received a report of a fire shortly before 7am on Tuesday morning and attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who worked to extinguish the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddy Douglas

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service conveyed Mr Douglas to hospital where he sadly died from his injuries.

"My thoughts are with family members and loved ones who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.

“Following a number of enquiries, a 34-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to contact police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the Main Street area of Ballymoney on the morning of Tuesday 1 July just before 7am, and who witnessed anything untoward. Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 196 01/07/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport