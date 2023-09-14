Watch more videos on Shots!

The fraudsters, who are mainly targeting business banking customers, aim to dupe them into allowing remote access to their computers and bank accounts.

How does the scam work?

The customer gets a phone call from someone claiming to be from Bank of Ireland.

Online fraud

The caller asks the customer to log into their online banking as normal.

The caller (fraudster) then asks the customer to go to another new website address, saying that this is: “for a live chat service” or “to verify the customer’s PC”, but in reality it allows the fraudster remote access to the customer’s PC.

The fraudster can now see the customer’s screen and access all of the customer’s files and programmes.

The caller will set up payments on the customer’s online banking and ask the customer to read out the one-time codes from their Bank of Ireland app to approve the payments.

Online banking

What does the Bank of Ireland advise?

If you get a call from someone who asks you to go to a website or to click on a link that they will send to you, just hang up.

Never allow a caller to take remote access of your PC.

If someone asks you for a one-time code from your online banking app, they are a fraudster. Never, ever share those codes with anyone, even if they say they are from Bank of Ireland.

Be very careful when logging on to your online banking website. The safest thing is to type in the website address yourself or to log in through the main Bank of Ireland website at bankofireland.co.uk

Joanne Duncan, Head of Financial Crime, Bank of Ireland UK said: “We are urging customers, especially business customers, to be on their guard at this time.

"This new scam is of particular concern as fraudsters are convincing people to allow access to their PCs via a fake ‘live chat’, where they can access Business customers’ online banking, and other personal files and information. This is all designed with one thing in mind – to steal your money.

“Customers should take extra care right now when logging into their online banking to ensure it is a legitimate site.

"People are currently being directed to fake sites, receiving follow-up phone calls from fraudsters and then being convinced to allow remote access. This scam is multi-layered and the international nature of the scam shows that it has been highly effective for the fraudsters elsewhere.”