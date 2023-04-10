Banner in central Carrickfergus tells Glenn Quinn's murderers 'our fight for justice goes on'
A banner in the centre of Carrickfergus seeks to remind the killers of Glenn Quinn that his loved ones have not given up on justice.
Flyers and posters calling for anyone with information on the murder to talk to Crimestoppers have become a common sight in the town.
The canvas banner sits next to the town’s castle.
Mr Quinn had lived in Ashleigh Park, part of a sprawling loyalist-dominated estate off Woodburn Road in the town, and was aged 47 at the time of his death.
He had been terminally ill anyway with a blood disorder, and had only perhaps a year or so left to live.
He received 50 fractures when he was beaten by men who had broken in to his home on January 4, 2020.
It is thought he had been targeted as a result of some kind of personal disagreement with men linked to the UDA.
There had been a number of arrests in the wake of his killing, but no-one has yet faced justice.
Speaking to the Sunday World on the third anniversary of his brother’s murder earlier this year, Martin Quinn said his family had “every faith’’ in the murder investigation team, and that it was only a matter of time before the killers are caught.