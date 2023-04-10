Flyers and posters calling for anyone with information on the murder to talk to Crimestoppers have become a common sight in the town.

The canvas banner sits next to the town’s castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Quinn had lived in Ashleigh Park, part of a sprawling loyalist-dominated estate off Woodburn Road in the town, and was aged 47 at the time of his death.

The Glenn Quinn murder banner by Carrickfergus Castle

He had been terminally ill anyway with a blood disorder, and had only perhaps a year or so left to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He received 50 fractures when he was beaten by men who had broken in to his home on January 4, 2020.

It is thought he had been targeted as a result of some kind of personal disagreement with men linked to the UDA.

The Glenn Quinn murder banner by Carrickfergus Castle

There had been a number of arrests in the wake of his killing, but no-one has yet faced justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad