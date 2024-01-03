Five people have been injured in a mass brawl which saw a van smash into the front of a Banbridge hotel.

The incident happened during New Year celebrations at the Bannville Hotel.

A video of the aftermath of the incident, seen by the News Letter, shows at least four liveried PSNI cars parked up while officers inspect the scene and talk to members of the public.

One PSNI officer is seen walking around the scene holding his weapon in both arms.

The entrance to the Banville Hotel after the van collided with the front of the building.

It also shows two or three red brick pillars lying on the ground in pieces as well as destroyed wooden railings and concrete rubble.

The PSNI told the News Letter it is appealing for information following the report of an altercation involving a number of men at a licenced premises in Banbridge on Monday 1 January.

Sergeant Berry said: “At approximately 12.15am we received a report of a large group of men fighting at the venue in the Lurgan Road area. Officers attended, however the crowd had dispersed.

“During the incident, a red coloured transit van collided with the front of the building causing extensive damage to the front entrance.

The entrance to the Banville Hotel in happier times. Photo: Googlemaps.

“The driver made off from the scene and the van, which had been reported as stolen, was recovered a number of hours later at approximately 8.30am in the Dickson Park area of Seapatrick. Five people were injured at the scene."

Police said that enquiries into the incident are ongoing and appealed to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or who has any information or footage that could assist enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference CW 42 of 01/01/24.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Alternative readers can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

This story will be upated as more information becomes available.

The News Letter contacted the Bannville Hotel but it declined to offer any comment.