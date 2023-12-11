Bare chested and bloodsoaked man tried to force his way into a pharmacy in Belfast, court hears

​A bare chested and bloodsoaked man tried to force his way into a pharmacy after stealing mobile phones from two schoolchildren, the High Court heard on Monday.

Belfast High Court. Photo: Matt Mackey/Press Eye

Prosecutors claimed Neill Maskey, 25, targeted the boy and girl and then punched a member of the public attempting to keep him out of the chemist in north Belfast.

Maskey, of Sheridan Street in the city, denies involvement in either incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was refused bail on charges of robbery, theft, common assault, criminal damage and possession of Class C drugs.

The court was told that a man who appeared to be under the influence of substances approached the children, both aged 13, as they walked along the Antrim Road on June 2 this year.

He snatched the girl’s phone before grabbing the boy, patting him down and taking his mobile and a bank card.

“The young male said he was frozen with fear, and was told that if he resisted he would be hurt,” a Crown lawyer said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Less than an hour later police received reports about a man attempting to gain entry to a nearby pharmacy on the Antrim Road.

Prosecution counsel said he was topless and had blood on his face and chest.

A member of the public witnessed staff trying to keep the door closed and went to offer his help.

By that stage the would-be intruder was kicking the door and shouting: “I’m f****** getting in there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The barrister added: “The witness stated that he was still attempting to force his way inside and swung a punch at him, connecting with the side of his face and he tried to keep him out.”

It was claimed that Maskey then spat blood on the window of the pharmacy before stumbling across the Antrim Road.

Police arrested him and recovered 300 suspected diazepam tablets along with a bank card in the boy’s name, the court heard.

Opposing his application for bail, the prosecutor alleged: “He targeted two very young victims, and the incident at the chemists could have been a lot worse but for this witness getting involved to protect people in the store.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard McConkey, defending, argued that Maskey should be released at this stage in the case.

“There is a risk of somebody being held in custody for a long period of time while he is professing his innocence and may ultimately be acquitted,” Mr McConkey submitted.

“He doesn’t know who these people are and there is zero risk of him bumping into them.”