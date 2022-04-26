Detectives at Musgrave Station are appealing for witnesses following a report of the assault in Belfast city centre in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 26 April.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Shortly after midnight, a report was received of two males fighting in the Royal Avenue area.

“Officers attended, and located a male who had had part of his ear bitten off. He had also sustained injuries to his cheek bone and mouth, and there was a substantial amount of dried blood over his face.

The PSNI said part of the victim's ear was bitten off.

“The assailant has been described as being of a heavy build, with strawberry blonde / blonde hair, and was dressed in grey bottoms. It is also understood that he was not wearing a top at the time of the altercation.”