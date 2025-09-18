Barry Furfey: Funeral details released for tragic Lisburn murder victim

By Gemma Murray
Published 18th Sep 2025, 15:29 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 16:06 BST
Funeral details have been released for tragic Barry Furfey.
Mr Furfey was discovered seriously injured in a flat at Wardsborough Road in Lisburn in the early hours of Monday.

Sadly he died hours later in hospital.

Two people – Jamie Lawrie Spence, 37, and Melissa Atkinson, 38 – have appeared in court charged with the murder of Mr Furfey.

According to Funeral Times his funeral will take place at 10am on Saturday at St Patrick’s Church, Chapel Hill, Lisburn.

The death notice describes him as the ‘dearly beloved father of Courtney, Ronan and the late Ashley R.I.P’ and a ‘much loved son of Marion and the late Brendan R.I.P’.

He is also mourned by his brother Lee, Shelly and partner Martin’.

Mr Furfey will be buried after Requiem Mass in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lisburn.

The death notice adds ‘Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his daughter, son, mother, brother, sister and wider family circle’ and ‘Safe In The Arms Of Jesus’.

