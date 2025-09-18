Barry Furfey - Funeral Times

Funeral details have been released for tragic Barry Furfey.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Furfey was discovered seriously injured in a flat at Wardsborough Road in Lisburn in the early hours of Monday.

Sadly he died hours later in hospital.

Two people – Jamie Lawrie Spence, 37, and Melissa Atkinson, 38 – have appeared in court charged with the murder of Mr Furfey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Funeral Times his funeral will take place at 10am on Saturday at St Patrick’s Church, Chapel Hill, Lisburn.

The death notice describes him as the ‘dearly beloved father of Courtney, Ronan and the late Ashley R.I.P’ and a ‘much loved son of Marion and the late Brendan R.I.P’.

He is also mourned by his brother Lee, Shelly and partner Martin’.

Mr Furfey will be buried after Requiem Mass in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lisburn.