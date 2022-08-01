Barry McGuigan writes moving foreword for Claudy anniversary book

Barry McGuigan

The sporting star, who was a powerful advocate for reconciliation in Northern Ireland during the height of the Troubles, revealed his family’s connection to the atrocity in the foreword to a new publication.

The champion boxer described how his wife, Sandra, had been on holiday in Castlerock with the youngest victim of the bombing – eight-year-old Kathryn Eakin – just days before the attack.

“The Claudy bombing had the single greatest impact on me of anything that happened during the Troubles,” Mr McGuigan wrote.

“It grips me like a freezing cold hand on the back of the neck.”

He continued: “It is the one event that has had the most resounding e ffect on me, and perhaps on a subconscious level it has taught me to always try to treat people delicately and fairly, and to be good natured to everybody – no matter what area they were in, no matter where they were from, no matter where I went.”

Mr McGuigan said his late daughter Danika, who sadly died in 2019 due to cancer, had been given the name Kathryn as “an acknowledgement of Kathryn Eakin’s life”.