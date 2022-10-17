Barry Mohan death: All Folk'd Up musician dies following road traffic collision

The PR company for Barry Mohan issued a statement to confirm it was him who died in the crash.

The fatal accident took place on the Monaghan Road, near Middletown, County Armagh today, on Monday 17 October. Police reported that the man who died was the driver of a white Audi A3 car that was involved in a collision with a white Volvo lorry shortly before 6am.

The 28-year-old Aughnacloy man was a member of the band All Folk'd Up.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision.

In a statement, the band's representatives, Rising PR, said: "We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the death this morning of Barry Mohan, guitarist and talented musician with All Folk'd Up, in a road traffic collision last night.”