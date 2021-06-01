Beatrix Potter money boxes, jewellery and credit cards stolen in city burglary

Detective Sergeant Eric Fairfield said: “It was reported that sometime between 10.30pm last night (Monday, May 30th) and 7am this morning, (Tuesday June 1st) entry was gained to the premises and a substantial amount of money, jewellery and credit/debit cards were stolen.

“Upon checking their property, the victim noted five Beatrix Potter money boxes had been taken and we would ask the public to be on the lookout for these should they come across them for sale.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident or anyone who maybe offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact detectives at Musgrave police station on 101 quoting reference 470 of the 01/06/21.”

Beatrix Potter at 15-years with her spaniel dog

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”