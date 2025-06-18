Belfast addict took £9.5k from dad’s account for cocaine

General view of Laganside Courts building in Belfast. ​A Belfast man who plundered nearly £10,000 from his father’s bank account to fund a cocaine addiction has been jailed for four months.

Michael Lynch cleared out the savings with a debit card he had been given to buy some cigarettes and groceries.

The 49-year-old defendant, of Ardilea Close, pleaded guilty to carrying out the fraud by false representation over a four-week period earlier this year.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the bank contacted his father at the end of March, alerting him that his account was overdrawn.

A total of £9,500 had been withdrawn from the victim’s savings.

Prosecutor Mark Conlon disclosed: “He had previously given his son permission to take a bank card to purchase cigarettes and groceries for him, but this was only agreed at around £100 worth.”

With Lynch making full admissions to the fraud, a second charge of theft was withdrawn.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd acknowledged his client was lucky the case was not sent to the Crown Court.

“He has a problem with cocaine, and that £9,500 evaporated quite quickly as a result of his addiction,” the barrister said.

The court heard Lynch is now clean, sober and remains committed to refund the full amount taken.

“He is going to do his best to pay his father back, he is deeply ashamed of his conduct and knows he has to make it right,” Mr Boyd added.

Based on his early admission of guilt and limited previous record, District Judge Steven Keown sentenced him to four months in custody.

He also ordered Lynch to pay compensation to his father in the full amount taken from the account.