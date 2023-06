Belfast-based journalist who sued BBC over alleged bullying settles her case

BBC logo

Counsel for Lena Ferguson confirmed a confidential resolution was reached in her action against the corporation.

The BBC is to pay Ms Ferguson’s legal costs as part of the agreed terms, which involve no admission of liability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that the freelance producer will also receive an undisclosed payout.

The case related to the handling of a complaint of alleged bullying back in 2019, when Ms Ferguson worked on award-winning current affairs programme Spotlight.

She claimed a breach in the duty of care in proceedings issued after an internal inquiry concluded.

In court today her barrister, Patrick Lyttle KC, announced: “The action is now settled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The terms include a provision that the defendant shall pay the plaintiff’s costs.”

Ms Ferguson, who attended the brief hearing, issued a statement following the outcome to her lawsuit.

She said: “I’m very happy with the settlement achieved and that the BBC has agreed to pay my legal costs.

“It’s disappointing that I was left with no option but to seek justice at the High Court.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I will always be grateful for the support of colleagues, in particular those who were prepared to go to court to give evidence on my behalf.

“I won’t be making any further comment.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “We are pleased this matter, which relates to allegations from 2019, has now been settled. It involved no admission of liability.