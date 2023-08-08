Court report.

Ruth Ellen Logan’s solicitor confirmed she is pleading not guilty to allegations involving social media offers for skincare-related injections and supplements.

The 42-year-old will also fight a further claim that she possessed a medicinal product with intent to supply.

Prosecutors said that if ultimately convicted, she could be fined up to £5,000.

Logan, whose address was listed as Skin Coach UK Limited, Lisnasallagh Road in Carryduff, faces a total of eight charges.

She is accused of seven counts of publishing advertisements for a prescription-only medicine on either the company’s Facebook or Instagram accounts between July and September last year.

The allegations involve vitamin B12 injections and the antioxidant glutathione.

She faces a final charge of possessing up to 15 boxes of a numbing cream with intent to supply otherwise than in accordance with an appropriate practitioner’s prescription.

Logan was expected to make a first appearance at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today.

But she did not attend the brief hearing as her lawyer confirmed the case will be taken to trial.

“It is a not guilty plea,” the solicitor said. “This is a complex case, and a very niche area of law.”

With a barrister now instructed as part of the defence, she requested more time to prepare their case.

Asked to clarify the maximum penalty for the alleged offences, prosecuting counsel Mark Conlon disclosed that a fine of up to £5,000 can be imposed in the Magistrates’ Court.