Belfast city centre death now being treated as murder

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team said the man, aged in his late 30s, was discovered serious injuries on Sunday (August 14) morning.

He was taken to hospital but later died. His name has not yet been released.

Detective Inspector Foreman said: “We believe the victim had been assaulted in the Callender Street area of the city in the early hours of that Sunday.

General view of Callendar Street in Belfast city centre. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries continue, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch with detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1924 of 14/08/22.

“If you were in the area of Callender Street, Chichester Street, Donegal Square, Donegal Place, Royal Avenue or Castle Place between 4am and 8am on Sunday 14 August, please contact us.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

PSNI