Belfast City Council defends excluding any mention of IRA from Bloody Friday event

The front cover of the Order of Service for the Belfast City Council Bloody Friday commemoration

Following the special event that brought the victims’ families together at the City Hall, a spokeswoman for the council said advice was sought from the Commission for Victims and Survivors (CVSNI) “around the language used to describe the event”.

Nine people were killed in the most intensive day of bombing witnessed in the Troubles when more than 20 devices were detonated across Belfast during an 80-minute period on July 21, 1972. Five men, two women and two children were killed in the explosions.

A separate service was also held on Thursday morning at Ballygowan bus depot, attended by the family of bus driver Jackie Gibson who was killed on Bloody Friday.

The order of service, which does not mention the IRA or Bloody Friday

The afternoon council commemoration, which was attended by Sinn Fein Lord Mayor Tina Black, included music, poetry and prayers.

Afterwards, victims’ advocacy group Ulster Human Rights Watch (UHRW) said those responsible for the “dreadful, qualified wording” on the order of service owed innocent victims of terrorism an apology.

Axel Schmidt of UHRW said: “To attempt to minimise or airbrush what happened on Bloody Friday is scandalous, disrespectful and highly offensive. Terrorists carried out a series of callous attacks on the civilian population.”

Mr Schmidt said the council “should have called it as it was” and acknowledged the “barbarity of republican terrorists who took lives without a care in the world.”

The council spokeswoman said: “In organising this reflective event, Council’s main priority was the survivors and family members of those killed or injured on that day.”

The spokeswoman added: “Council worked closely with the Commission for Victims and Survivors to agree the event programme, taking their advice and guidance around language used to describe the event, in order to ensure the occasion was handled sensitively and respectfully, and that no further hurt was caused to the families.

“It was advised that using the term ‘Bloody Friday’ could potentially be triggering for some families impacted by the events of July 1972.”

The greatest loss of life occurred at Oxford Street bus station, where six people died, and at a shopping centre on the Cavehill Road where mother-of-seven Margaret O’Hare, 34, Brigid Murray, 65, and 14-year-old Stephen Parker were killed.

Those who died at Oxford Street were civilians William Crothers, 15, Jackie Gibson, 45, William Irvine, 18, Thomas Killops, 39, and soldiers Stephen Cooper, 19 and Philip Price, 27.

Also commenting following Thursday’s service, Kenny Donaldson of victims’ group SEFF said: “This afternoon’s Belfast City Council event marking the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Friday came about as the result of a formal request made by SEFF which was represented by Councillors Dale Pankhurst and Brian Kingston of the DUP, who put forward a Motion which received sufficient political backing.

“The Council event did provide an opportunity for some of the families impacted and other individuals to come together for collective remembrance, with the majority of those present never having met others impacted by the atrocity in the 50 years heretofore, there will be healing following these connections now being made.

“The inclusion of The City of Belfast Youth Orchestra, and the involvement of the most recent recipient of the prestigious Stephen Parker Award, also connected well with the theme of today and the life of a talented teenager, and demonstrated what continues in positive legacy to him.

“It is regrettable that there appears to have been a decision taken not to reference those responsible for the carnage of Bloody Friday, neither in the written nor the spoken word. It is a matter of public record that The Provisional IRA carried out the coordinated bombing of Belfast and by extension its people on that fateful day.

Mr Donaldson added: “It is one thing for political parties or individual politicians to seek to airbrush the past but a structure of our democracy authority should certainly not be party to this.

Lord Mayor Councillor Black said it “was important to acknowledge the hurt and pain suffered by victims and their families on that day,” and said she attended the City Hall service “to commemorate all those who lost their lives or were injured 50 years ago in Belfast on 21 July 1972 which became known as Bloody Friday”.