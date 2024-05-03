Roselawn crematorium. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

Alliance councillor Michael Long described a media report of masked men flanking a coffin at the council-operated facility as “shocking”.

Police have said they are also investigating the incident that is understood to have occurred at the site on the outskirts of east Belfast on April 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deceased involved was former Tigers Bay UDA member Andrew ‘Andy’ Best.

The three men were photographed standing alongside the coffin, with their faces masked and wearing berets, gloves and dark glasses.

“These are shocking images, particularly at a Council-run crematorium,” Cllr Long said.

“This is a place where families and loved ones come together to grieve and pay tribute to those who have passed away. In 2024, we should not be seeing paramilitaries on our streets, never mind at Roselawn or other similar locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is clear an urgent investigation is needed by Belfast City Council – both to find how this was allowed to happen and also why it was not reported at the time.

"Once the circumstances are established, any further actions may come at that stage.”

Cllr Lond added: “Alliance will be raising this with Council officers and we expect a full explanation to be provided.”

According to the Belfast Telegraph report, the 58-year-old was cremated at Roselawn following a funeral service at his Limestone Road home on April 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six masked men in paramilitary uniforms carried his coffin, and floral tributes included one from the ‘Officers and members of the North Belfast UDA’.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said the council is “aware of reports relating to a funeral at Roselawn Crematorium on Tuesday, April 23,” and added: “We are currently looking into the circumstances around this funeral and have no further comment to make at this time.”

The PSNI also said they are aware of images “depicting what appear to be masked men at a funeral, which is believed to have taken place in Belfast on April 23”.