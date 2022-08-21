News you can trust since 1737
Belfast: Heavy rain caused flooding across city and lifted manhole covers

Flooding from heavy rain caused disruption across Belfast on Saturday, with police urging drivers in the city to excercise caution.

By Philip Bradfield
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 11:30 am
Updated Sunday, 21st August 2022, 11:57 am
Police warned drivers about flooding in Belfast on Saturday.

Police warned drivers of flooding in the Peter’s Hill and Townsend Street areas, while Fortwilliam Park and the Ballysillan Road had manhole covers lifting due to heavy rainfall. Police urged drivers to avoid these areas and seek alternative routes where possible.

The Met Office said a cold front passed quickly over Northern Ireland from north west to south east, starting at dawn on Saturday morning, as it predicted. This brought intense local rainfall of up to 20mm in any one place in as little as 20 minutes.

In rural areas this will have had little impact but in an urban area like Belfast with lots of concrete and tarmac, the rain will not have drained away as quickly, thus resulting in localised flooding, the forecaster said.

The rain was so heavy that manhole covers lifted in some places.

Police urged drivers to exercise caution in Belfast due to flooding on Saturday. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker