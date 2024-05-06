Belfast man accused of breaking a mop across his wife's back in row over spitting on kitchen floor

Court report

William Mongan, 38, is also accused of punching her in the face as part of a violent outburst at their home on Sunday.

Mongan, of Greenhill Grove, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with common assault and criminal damage to a wall.

Police went to the property after receiving a 999 call from the couple’s 13-year-old son.

“The injured party alleged that the defendant went into the kitchen and started spitting on the floor,” a PSNI officer said.

“When she asked him to stop he lifted a mop and hit her across the back, causing it to break in pieces.”

It was claimed that Mongan then punched his wife and struck the kitchen wall with the broken shaft, causing damage to the plaster.

During police interviews the accused admitted smashing the mop against the wall but denied assaulting his wife.

“He stated that he wished he had hit her,” the officer added.

Bail was opposed amid concerns for the couple’s children.

Defence solicitor Adrian Harvey argued that Mongan provided a full account to police.

“He hasn’t shied away from his behaviour, there was a dispute between him and his wife,” Mr Harvey stressed.

“Damage was caused to the property, but he very much denies assaulting her at any stage.”

Refusing bail, however, District Judge John Meehan remanded Mongan in custody for four weeks.