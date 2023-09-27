Belfast man accused of making alcohol-fuelled ambulance calls must remain in custody

Belfast man accused of making alcohol-fuelled 999 calls.

​Peter O’Toole was refused bail amid new claims that he repeatedly made alcohol-fuelled 999 requests for medical assistance and then refused to engage with paramedics dispatched to his home.

His Honour Judge Rafferty told the 58-year-old: “The public must be protected by ensuring the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service is free and available for them, rather than currently being used by you to sit outside your flat for several hours a day.”

O’Toole, of Dunluce Avenue in the city, faces charges of persistent improper use of a public communications network and obstructing or hindering response to an emergency.

Prosecution counsel Iryna Kennedy alleged that he phoned for an ambulance up to 11 times on August 27.

A further 37 calls were made between September 6 and 12.

One on occasion he claimed to have taken an overdose but would not open the door when staff arrived at the address, the court heard.

Police were then informed that he was persistently putting the Ambulance Service under increased pressure, with paramedics spending more than 30 minutes waiting for him to cooperate.

O’Toole was arrested and confirmed to be fit and well.

During interviews he claimed to have no memory of making the calls.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd described it as a “pathetic” situation involving a vulnerable man who is not expected to contest the charges.

“He has told us that he is going to try his absolute best not to seek ambulances,” Mr Boyd submitted.

But Judge Rafferty identified a “vicious cycle” of incidents where O’Toole appears to experience alcohol-induced palpitations.

“In his drunken state he misinterprets that as life-threatening and summons the Ambulance Service to come and keep him company,” he observed.

Refusing bail, he decided there were no available conditions which would prevent re-offending.