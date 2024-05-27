Court report

​A Belfast man allegedly smashed ornaments over his father’s head in a row about being high on drugs, a court heard today.

​Martin McNally is also accused of wrecking a sunbed during an outburst at the home they shared in the Antrim Road area of the city.

The 29-year-old defendant appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with common assault and criminal damage to household items belonging to his father.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police claimed violence flared after McNally returned to the property on Saturday evening. “His father believed that he was high on illegal drugs, and an argument broke out between them,” a PSNI officer said.

“(McNally) pulled a tanning bed over and jumped on it, smashing the bulbs and rendering it useless.”

It was alleged that he struck his father several times during the row.

“He lifted two ceramic ornaments and smashed them over the head of the injured party,” the officer added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McNally left the scene but was located and arrested a short distance away.

The court heard he told police: “Listen, he deserved it. He will get it again, simple as.”

McNally subsequently denied the charges, insisting he had been the victim and acted in self-defence.

Opposing bail, the officer contended that he had shown no remorse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott suggested McNally could be released to an approved address under strict conditions to have no contact with his father.

Bail was refused, however, due to the risks of re-offending and interference with witnesses.