Belfast man alleged to have been British Army’s IRA mole Stakeknife dies
A west Belfast man who was alleged to have been the British Army’s top mole in the Provisional IRA has died.
Freddie Scappaticci, who was aged in his 70s, always denied that he was the agent Stakeknife.
He died several days ago and was buried last week, sources have told the PA news agency.
Stakeknife worked within the IRA’s notorious “nutting squad” interrogating suspected informers during the Troubles.
The alleged activities of Stakeknife are under investigation in Operation Kenova led by former Bedfordshire chief constable, Jon Boutcher.
The report from the probe into crimes such as murder and torture linked to Stakeknife, and the role played by the security services, including MI5, was due to be published in early 2023.
Last week, it was announced that the publication of the report had been delayed.
In a statement, Op Kenova lead Jon Boutcher said: “We were made aware last week of the passing of Frederick Scappaticci. We are working through the implications of his death with regards to our ongoing casework, which will be progressed in consultation with victims, bereaved families, advocacy support groups and a wide range of statutory and non-statutory partners.
“The very nature of historical investigations will mean a higher likelihood that old age may catch up with those affected, be they perpetrators, witnesses, victims, family members, or those who simply lived through those times, before matters are concluded. We remain committed to providing families with the truth of what happened to their loved ones and continue to actively pursue criminal charges against several individuals. We will publish an interim report on Kenova’s findings this year.
“We also recognise that people may now feel more able to talk to the Kenova team following the death of Mr Scappaticci, who had long accused by many of being involved in the kidnap, murder and torture of potential PIRA informants during The Troubles. I appeal to anyone with information that might help those impacted by the events we are investigating to contact us in confidence to help families understand what happened during these difficult times. “