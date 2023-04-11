Belfast man alleged to have been British Army’s IRA mole Stakeknife dies

Freddie Scappaticci, who was aged in his 70s, always denied that he was the agent Stakeknife.

He died several days ago and was buried last week, sources have told the PA news agency.

Stakeknife worked within the IRA’s notorious “nutting squad” interrogating suspected informers during the Troubles.

Freddie Scappaticci

The alleged activities of Stakeknife are under investigation in Operation Kenova led by former Bedfordshire chief constable, Jon Boutcher.

The report from the probe into crimes such as murder and torture linked to Stakeknife, and the role played by the security services, including MI5, was due to be published in early 2023.

Last week, it was announced that the publication of the report had been delayed.

In a statement, Op Kenova lead Jon Boutcher said: “We were made aware last week of the passing of Frederick Scappaticci. We are working through the implications of his death with regards to our ongoing casework, which will be progressed in consultation with victims, bereaved families, advocacy support groups and a wide range of statutory and non-statutory partners.

“The very nature of historical investigations will mean a higher likelihood that old age may catch up with those affected, be they perpetrators, witnesses, victims, family members, or those who simply lived through those times, before matters are concluded. We remain committed to providing families with the truth of what happened to their loved ones and continue to actively pursue criminal charges against several individuals. We will publish an interim report on Kenova’s findings this year.