Belfast man found dead in Spain was ‘stabbed before being shot’, say family

John George's family with father Billy George in the centre pictured after arriving home from Spain at Belfast International Airport

A Belfast man whose body was found in Spain had been stabbed and shot, his family said they have been told.

John George , 37, a father-of-two from west Belfast , also known as John Hardy , had been on holiday in Alicante when he was reported missing in December.

Several members of his family travelled to Spain to help in the search and a body was found earlier this month.

A man has appeared in court in Spain on suspicion of his murder.

Solicitor firm KRW Law, representing the George family, said in a statement that relatives had received a post-mortem examination report from the Spanish authorities.

They said it indicated that Mr George had been stabbed before being shot, and added that they had instructed another pathologist to conduct a second post-mortem examination.

"We can confirm the family have received an autopsy report from the Spanish authorities," KRW Law said.

"The findings point to John having been stabbed before being shot.

"As a precautionary measure and in order to make sure we have absolute clarity on the cause of death, we have instructed another pathologist to conduct a second autopsy on John's remains.

"In the past few days, we have been liaising with the family together with the coroner's office, the appointed pathologist and nominated funeral director on the logistics engaged in this very sensitive matter.

"It is hoped that the second autopsy will be completed at some stage early next week."

KRW Law also said that in the interim, the family were "encouraged by the latest development confirming the issuing of arrest warrants for a suspect in relation to John's murder".