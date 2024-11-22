Belfast man who told police officers he would 'get them murdered' is jailed

Court report

​​A Belfast man who told two PSNI officers he would “get them murdered” has been sentenced to three months custody.

Michael Morgan, 32, also declared an intention to ram their car, prosecutors said.

Morgan, of Kilwee Lane in the Dunmurry area, was convicted of two assaults on the constables he tried to headbutt.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the defendant became aggressive after being arrested at his flat for a breach of bail on June 30 this year.

As he was being transported into custody a series of threatening comments were made.

“He stated multiple times that he would get both officers murdered,” a Crown lawyer said.

“He also said that the next time he saw them on the road he would ram the police vehicle.”

During the journey he lunged forward repeatedly in an attempt to headbutt one of the victims.

Morgan’s abusive behaviour continued at the police station, where he stated that both officers were “definitely going to pay for it”.

The lawyer disclosed that he also told the pair he would “follow them home”.

At one point while he was restrained Morgan again tried to inflict another headbutt.

Defence solicitor Adrian Harvey accepted the incident was “obviously unpleasant” but stressed the assaults were technical rather than physical.

He told the court Morgan had been suffering from a dislocated shoulder when arrested and put in handcuffs.

“That caused him quite a lot of distress, and things became very heated while being transported into custody,” Mr Harvey added.