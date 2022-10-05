News you can trust since 1737
Sean Fox

Belfast murder: 23 images of Sean Fox murder scene - men seen running from social club

The man who was murdered yesterday in west Belfast has been named locally as Sean Fox.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 1:57 pm

Two masked men shot the victim – named as Sean Fox – multiple times in the social club of Donegal Celtic Football Club in Suffolk Road. He has been associated with Jim Donegan, who was shot dead as he waited to pick up his son from school in 2018.

Sean Fox

The Suffolk Road murder

Suffolk Road murder

Suffolk Road murder

