Belfast police hunt three hooded teens who threatened 13 year old girl with knife
The girl was walking up steps on Stewartstown Road Park, across from Colin Connect transport hub in the Dunmurry area, at around 8.15pm on Thursday (5th) when she spotted the three walking towards her.
They began to call out, making derogatory remarks, said a police spokesperson.
One of the boys then produced what’s described as a small flick knife and held it up towards the victim, who sprinted away to escape them.
The suspects are described all wearing black tracksuits with black snoods covering their faces.
All are understood to have been teenagers with local accents.
Anyone who witnessed this encounter or who can help police enquiries is asked to call the non-emergency phone number 101, quoting reference 1522 05/12/24.
Information can also be submitted online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport