Belfast riots in pictures: Petrol bombs, masonry and bricks thrown at police during serious disorder in south Belfast - 18 images

By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Aug 2024, 10:47 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 11:20 BST
Multiple petrol bombs, masonry and bricks were thrown towards police during serious disorder in south Belfast last night.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital after he was seriously assaulted during rioting and disorder and witnesses reported seeing attackers stamp on his head, police said.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th August 2024General view of the Sandy Row and Donegall Road where police came under attack during further disorder in south Belfast, Northern Ireland last night.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th August 2024General view of the Sandy Row and Donegall Road where police came under attack during further disorder in south Belfast, Northern Ireland last night. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Pacemaker Press 05-08-2024: A small police presence is currently in attendance outside a city centre hotel where a protest had been planned for Monday evening, just two days after violent scenes followed an anti-immigration demonstration.The headquarters of BBC Northern Ireland has also shuttered its doors while small crowds were observed gathering on both sides of the road on Bedford street. Around 100 people are on the streets at present.

Pacemaker Press 05-08-2024: A small police presence is currently in attendance outside a city centre hotel where a protest had been planned for Monday evening, just two days after violent scenes followed an anti-immigration demonstration.The headquarters of BBC Northern Ireland has also shuttered its doors while small crowds were observed gathering on both sides of the road on Bedford street. Around 100 people are on the streets at present. Photo: pacemaker

