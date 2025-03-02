Belfast stabbing: 18-year-old man arrested; victim in serious but stable condition

A man is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after he was stabbed in Belfast.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested over the incident, which occurred on Saturday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 7.35pm, it was reported that a man in his 50s was assaulted at the corner of Agincourt Avenue and Ormeau Road by another male.

“It was reported the male was stabbed once in the shoulder and was taken to hospital for his injuries.

“His condition is described as serious but stable at this time.

“An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He remains in police custody at this time.