Belfast stabbing: 18-year-old man arrested; victim in serious but stable condition
An 18-year-old man has been arrested over the incident, which occurred on Saturday evening.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 7.35pm, it was reported that a man in his 50s was assaulted at the corner of Agincourt Avenue and Ormeau Road by another male.
“It was reported the male was stabbed once in the shoulder and was taken to hospital for his injuries.
“His condition is described as serious but stable at this time.
“An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
“He remains in police custody at this time.
“Inquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the assault to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1406 of March 2.”