Belfast stabbing accused 'was driven to attack neighbour' because of escalating dispute

Police at the scene of the alleged stabbing attack on Monday morning

James Cull is accused of trying to kill the other man in a knife attack outside their homes on the Whitewell Road early on Monday morning.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face charges of attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police attended the scene after Cull made a 999 call to claim the stab victim sustained injuries while attacking him.

The other man, also in his 60s, was discovered lying on the footpath between their houses, surrounded by members of the public providing first aid.

An investigating detective disclosed: “He had suffered four to five stab wounds, with his insides protruding from his chest.”

The victim remains in hospital, although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has penetrating wounds to his liver and spleen,” the detective added.

When Cull was arrested he claimed the encounter was part of a wider series of incidents.

The court heard he told police: “It’s not every day that I stab someone.

“I have been tortured for two-and-a-half years by the guy next door, he just drove me to it tonight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also made three previous reports to police, alleging that he had been subjected to harassing behaviour and threats.

Opposing his application for bail, the detective claimed: “This is a clear escalation in a dispute (between neighbours).”

A defence barrister stressed that Cull claims he was attacked immediately before the alleged stabbing.

“In the course of that the knife fell on the ground, he picked it up and it ended up going into the complainant,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, District Judge Steven Keown queried: “Four or five times?”

He was told that Cull also phoned for an ambulance and directed police to the location of the blade.

“At interview he said that he did not intend to stab the complainant,” counsel insisted.

The judge rejected suggestions that Cull could live with a relative one mile from the scene of the incident.

He will be released on bail, however, if an address approved by police is identified.