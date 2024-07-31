Court report

​A woman accused of breaking into a west Belfast home where residents were stabbed and beaten with a golf club was arrested during suspected attempts to wash blood-stained clothing and weapons, the High Court heard today.

​Prosecutors also claimed 25-year-old Courtney McCaul declared that she was prepared to give the injured female victim “a limp in her other leg”.

Details emerged as she was granted bail on charges of taking part in the attack on a man and woman at the house at Gardenmore Walk in the early hours of July 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCaul, from Cherry Court in Dunmurry, and co-defendant Jonathan Maguire, of The Mount in Belfast, both face counts of aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, criminal damage, and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

They allegedly went to the property armed with a knife and some type of metal baton, smashed windows and forced their way inside.

Police called to the scene discovered a man covered in blood who claimed he had been stabbed by 48-year-old Maguire and struck about the head and face with the suspected golf club by McCaul. He suffered facial lacerations and a puncture wound to his torso, the court heard.

The woman alleged Maguire had pushed her down the stairs. She sustained a suspected broken foot, broken ribs and head injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both defendants were located and detained a short time later during searches at McCaul’s home.

A prosecution barrister revealed that officers found fresh specks of blood on the kitchen floor, with the washing machine turned on and blood smeared around the handle.

“The water in the washing machine was pink in colour and there was suspected blood on the clothing,” she said.

A knife in the kitchen sink also appeared to have been recently washed with detergent, according to the prosecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV obtained from near the scene of the attack showed suspects wearing clothing said to match items discovered in the washing machine.

The court heard that as McCaul was being charged she stated in front of officers that if she goes to jail over the incident she would kill the female victim.

Counsel disclosed that the woman attacked at the house has a limp and uses crutches while waiting for a hip replacement.

Referring to comments by McCaul, the barrister alleged: “She stated that she would give (the injured party) a limp in her other leg.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Boyd, defending, suggested any remarks by his client were a “childish” reaction to being arrested in an agitated state of distress.

He claimed McCaul suffers from drug-related vulnerabilities and had been in the company of a more experienced and violent individual who remains in custody.

“It’s fair to say this is very much out of her league,” Mr Boyd argued.

Granting bail to McCaul in what he described as a “borderline” decision, Mr Justice Colton highlighted the seriousness of the attack and subsequent alleged attempts to cover it up.