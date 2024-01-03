Belfast woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend in a row over a mobile phone

​A 51-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in a row over accessing a mobile phone, the High Court heard today.

Court report

Jane Cousins is accused of causing puncture wounds to the man’s torso at her north Belfast home on December 20.

She denies attacking him, claiming his injuries were self-inflicted with a screwdriver.

Cousins, of Brae Hill Park, was refused bail on charges of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

Police attended the address after receiving reports that the defendant and alleged victim were fighting at the property. Prosecution counsel said one witness claimed to have heard the man shouting: “You f****** stabbed me again.”

The injured party was observed lying on the steps moaning in pain and later located by officers close to his own home. He had two puncture wounds and was taken to the Mater Hospital for medical treatment.

Although the man initially claimed at the scene that Cousins stabbed him, he has since indicated there will be no formal statement of complaint.

The defendant was arrested and charged after attending a police station to be interviewed on December 23.

“She said there was an altercation concerning access to a phone, but denied the stabbing or breaking the injured party’s phone,” the prosecutor added. “She said that he caused the injuries to himself.”

A defence lawyer described the pair’s relationship as “incredibly tumultuous and fraught”. She argued that Cousins provided police with a full version of events.

“There was an argument over the content of the phone, (the man) grabbed a screwdriver, threatened to stab her and then went through with stabbing himself,” the barrister submitted.

“She left the property because she was in fear for her own safety.”