Belfast’s ‘Day of Reflection’ a space for everyone affected by Troubles

Party group leaders from across the political divide have united to agree a programme of events for June 21 that will allow everyone affected “an opportunity to reflect and remember in a way which is personal to them”.

In a statement, Belfast City Council said that councillors have agreed that the event will be held annually, providing an opportunity for people and communities across the city “to acknowledge the deep hurt and pain caused by the conflict” in and about Northern Ireland.

The day will start at 10am with the screening of a short film by the Healing Through Remembering group which will be repeated on the hour, every hour, until the event closes at 5pm.

Belfast City Hall. Photo: Brian Thompson/Presseye

There will also be poetry and prose readings throughout the day, and a ‘thought tree’ will be in place – allowing anyone attending the chance to share their hopes for the future by adding a leaf, with a personal message, to the tree. Details of support organisations will also be available.

The building will be illuminated yellow to mark the occasion.

DUP group leader on the council George Dorrian said there is nothing contentious about the event which has widespread support.

“It is an event which gives everybody an opportunity [to remember]. People can come in and bring their own thoughts, and remember in their own way. That is the way we have looked at it,” he said.

Cllr Dorrian said there will be no symbolism connected with any particular community attached to the memorial space.

“There will also be a video that Healing Through Remembering are doing – there is no symbolism.

“It is just a space for people.”