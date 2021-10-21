Bereaved UDR families urged to ‘stand as one’ against Troubles amnesty

Wreaths at the Ulster Defence Regiment memorial in Lisburn. Photo: Cliff Donaldson

The families are said to be vehemently opposed to the proposed ‘statute of limitations’ – branded an amnesty in all but name by many victims of terrorism and rejected by every main political party in Northern Ireland.

Groups representing many of those killed by the police and army during the Troubles have also spoken out against any form of amnesty.

Next Thursday’s (October 28) event at Corick House, Clogher has been organised by SEFF (South East Fermanagh Foundation).

SEFF’s director of services Kenny Donaldson said the purpose of the gathering is to provide UDR families, who lost loved ones as a result of terrorism, “the opportunity to make their position clear” in respect of the proposed statute of limitations/amnesty by the UK Government.

A total of 197 UDR members were killed whilst serving with a further 67 murdered after retiring or resigning from the regiment. More UDR personnel were killed in Co Tyrone than any other county.

Those attending are asked to be at Corick House for 10.30am with the event beginning at 11am. It will conclude around 12.30pm followed by lunch.

Mr Donaldson added: “We are keen to see as many bereaved families present as is possible and we encourage families to wear their loved one’s medals and to carry a picture of their loved one if they so wish.

“We want to see the UDR family come out in force and stand as one. Let’s come together in unity to send out the message that the proposed statute limitation/amnesty is not in your name, it does not have your consent or support.”

Any bereaved UDR relative wishing to attend, or anyone else interested in supporting the event, is asked contact the SEFF office on 028 677 23884 by 5pm on Tuesday, October 26 to register.

