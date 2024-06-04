Beware of 'Interrnational FIFA World Cup' lottery scam letter campaign now circulating say PSNI

By Adam Kula
Published 4th Jun 2024, 22:28 BST
The PSNI have advised people in the Enniskillen area to beware of a “lottery scam that is circulating in the area”.

Officers posted on the Fermanagh and Omagh district Facebook page that individuals have received a letter to their home address, naming them specifically.

Within this letter it states the named person has won a large sum of money.

They said in a statement: “Police want to make the local community aware that should you receive such a letter, or an elderly relative does, to be vigilant and think before you act.

The original football World Cup trophy on display in Berlin in 2022; the PSNI have warned Northern Irish residents about a scam - unrelated to FIFA or the real World Cup - which is targeting householders in the ProvinceThe original football World Cup trophy on display in Berlin in 2022; the PSNI have warned Northern Irish residents about a scam - unrelated to FIFA or the real World Cup - which is targeting householders in the Province
“If it seems too good to be true, then it probably is.

“On this occasion the the lottery involved was from the International FIFA World Cup.

“If you have been affected by any scam you can contact Action Fraud or visit Scamwise.”

Action Fraud can be reached on 0300 123 2040, whereas Scamwise is a webpage: www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/scamwiseni