Beware of 'Interrnational FIFA World Cup' lottery scam letter campaign now circulating say PSNI
Officers posted on the Fermanagh and Omagh district Facebook page that individuals have received a letter to their home address, naming them specifically.
Within this letter it states the named person has won a large sum of money.
They said in a statement: “Police want to make the local community aware that should you receive such a letter, or an elderly relative does, to be vigilant and think before you act.
“If it seems too good to be true, then it probably is.
“On this occasion the the lottery involved was from the International FIFA World Cup.
“If you have been affected by any scam you can contact Action Fraud or visit Scamwise.”
Action Fraud can be reached on 0300 123 2040, whereas Scamwise is a webpage: www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/scamwiseni