BEWARE these beautiful pups are for sale from puppy farm dealers - and may not live long

Police have issued a warning to anyone hoping to buy a puppy - in dubious circumstances as they reveal they are investigating puppy farms in NI.

A post on PSNI Facebook says: "We’ve puppies for sale, beautiful wee things, but only the two left, 8wks old so ready to go to a new home today.



!All vaccinations and worming complete, checked by the vet too. Very placid and would be perfect family pets, they love kids.



!Interested? Good stuff, here’s how to get one:



!Answer the advert from the recently created profile then call the random unregistered mobile to get directions.

!You’ll be told to meet an unlit location, the pups aren’t there, they’re at a nearby house but it’s hard to find so we’ll take you there



"On arrival at the house don’t worry about the lack of lights on in the house it’s not empty, the rest of the family is just out at the min.



"Come on round the back, they’re here, sorry there are no lights; bulbs blown need to get that fixed.



"Two hundred quid, there’s your dog. We’re tight for time here gota go.



"Make the most of the week you’ll have with the pup, it’ll be dead within seven days from a Parvovirus, not to mention the hundreds of pounds of vets fees.



"Still interested in the puppy?"

The post adds: "As long as the above keeps happening – and it is on a regular basis - then the illegal breeders and puppy farms will continue. Sounds obvious but do not buy dogs from random adverts and puppy farms.



"We are currently investigating a number of these in the Coalisland area.

"These puppy farms have no interest in the dogs, its all about the easy money and the knowledge that so few will come back after the dog dies or report it to ourselves.



"If you have information regarding who is involved in this practice then drop us a PM."