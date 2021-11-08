Bike courier left ‘shaken’ after being punched in side of the head

The courier has been left ‘shaken’ after the incident which happened outside a NI shopping centre last evening.

Sergeant Rooney said: “We received a report that a bicycle courier had been assaulted outside a shopping centre in the Royal Avenue area of the city.

“The incident, which involved two males, happened between 7.30pm and 8.00pm.

“The courier was punched on the side of the head by one of the pair, who then made off with his bicycle and mobile.

“This suspect was last seen on the stolen bike – a black Carrera Crossfire – heading in the direction of North Street; while the second male made off on foot.

“The pair are both described as being aged in their mid-teens, of slim build, with short dark hair. Both are thought to have been wearing dark tracksuits or sports-type clothing.

“The victim has, understandably, left shaken by the ordeal; and I am appealing to anyone with information to get in touch. If you witnessed this incident, or captured dash cam footage, please call us on 101 quoting reference 1681 of 07/11/21.”