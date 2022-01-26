Bill ‘step forward against stalking’

That was the message from Justice Minister Naomi Long as she moved Consideration Stage of the Protection from Stalking Bill in the NI Assembly.

Mrs Long said stalking was suffered and endured by many victims here each and every day.

She added: “Since becoming justice minister, I have made bringing forward stalking legislation a key priority.

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 17/11/2021 Alliance Leader Naomi Long speaks to the media with Sorcha Eastwood after a meeting about the protocol with Lord Frost at Stormont on Wednesday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

“The moving of this bill to Consideration Stage today marks another significant milestone in its progression.

“I have met many victims of this horrendous crime and listened to the torture, fear and distress they have had to deal with on a daily basis.

“Women and girls are, unfortunately, in the majority of those affected by stalking.

“I fully appreciate the devastating effect that stalking can have on its victims, and how manipulative and persistent a stalker can be. This new law, when agreed, will ensure that victims have the protection that they need and deserve to feel safe.”

The bill, if passed, will create a specific offence of stalking and will be better focused on recognising stalking behaviour that can be fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated.

It will also include the offence of threatening or abusive behaviour which can be trigged by a single incident and provides that all victims of stalking will have automatic eligibility for special measures assistance, such as the use of live links or screens at court, when giving evidence in proceedings.

It will have greater and more appropriate penalties and protections than are available under current harassment legislation.

The bill will also introduce Stalking Protection Orders. These orders will be a key tool for police, which will enable them to intervene early, prior to any conviction.

This allows police to disrupt stalking behaviours before they become entrenched or escalate in severity; and through them, protect victims when there is an immediate risk of harm. Importantly, the onus is taken away from the victim to apply for these orders as the police will apply directly to the courts.