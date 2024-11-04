Black car that raised heckles by being driven in a manner 'so as to cause alarm, distress or annoyance' seized
Police Newry, Mourne & Down have seized this car in Kilkeel.
A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says they received several complaints of it being driven in a manner so as to cause alarm, distress or annoyance.
The posts adds that the driver was warned yesterday, but failed to heed the warning and continued with the manner of driving last night, so this morning he watched as it was taken away.
The post adds that the ‘owner will be able to recover the car as we can't keep it indefinitely, however it needs some work before going back on the road legally’.