Black car that raised heckles by being driven in a manner 'so as to cause alarm, distress or annoyance' seized

Police Newry, Mourne & Down have seized this car in Kilkeel.

A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says they received several complaints of it being driven in a manner so as to cause alarm, distress or annoyance.

The posts adds that the driver was warned yesterday, but failed to heed the warning and continued with the manner of driving last night, so this morning he watched as it was taken away.