Bloody Friday: Mapping the horror of IRA fatal bomb blitz across Belfast exactly 50 years ago today – News Letter tries to cut through the confusion around how many bombs were planted

This timeline of the atrocity, 50 years ago today, is based on the work of Ulster University academic Martin Melaugh, who runs the Conflict Archive on the Internet (CAIN) site.

There is another, quite different timeline, drawn up by the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) shortly after the aftermath of the 1972 attacks.

The News Letter has used this NIO timeline to fill in some blanks in the CAIN one; specifically what time the Garmoyle Street and Salisbury Avenue bombs went off, and the details of the explosion at Smithfield bus station (which the CAIN list does not mention at all).

All of the bombs on Bloody Friday, and their times according to CAIN

All in all, that makes for 22 explosions at 21 different locations:

l > 2.09pm: Railway line bridge, Windsor Park, south Belfast

l > 2.10pm: Smithfield bus station, city centre

l > 2.36pm: Brookvale Hotel, north Belfast

Close up of the Bloody Friday devices in Belfast city centre

l > 2.40pm: Ulster Bank, north Belfast

l > 2.52pm: Botanic Railway Station/York Hotel, south Belfast

l > 2.53pm: Queen Elizabeth Bridge, city centre

l > 2.59pm: Seed business, Garmoyle Street, north Belfast

l > 3.02pm: Agnes Street, north Belfast (CAIN gives the targets as ‘a group of Protestant houses’; this bomb goes totally unmentioned in the NIO’s account of the day, possibly due to confusion over the fact it was near to the Crumlin Road attack, below)

l > 3.02pm: Liverpool Bar / Liverpool ferry terminal, Donegall Quay, city centre

l > 3.02pm: Bellevue motorway bridge, north Belfast

l > 3.03pm: York Street train station, north Belfast

l > 3.04pm: Ormeau Avenue gasworks, south Belfast

l > 3.05pm: Eastwood’s Garage, Donegall Street, city centre (some sources give this as Donegall Road, which is in south Belfast, but a recent eyewitness account from John Linehan which was widely published in the media places it in Donegall Street)

l > 3.05pm: Junction of Salisbury Avenue and Hughenden Avenue, north Belfast

l > 3.10pm: Oxford Street bus depot, city centre

l > 3.15pm: Stewartstown Road, south Belfast (exact target unclear according to CAIN; the NIO account of the day does not mention this bomb at all)

l > 3.20pm: Cavehill Road shops, north Belfast

l > 3.25pm: Near the railway line on the Lisburn Road, south Belfast, according to CAIN (the NIO’s timeline lists an explosion on a railway bridge at Finaghy Road North, which intersects with the Lisburn Road, and then mentions another bomb at the same time at Creighton’s Garade on the Upper Lisburn Road; given the NIO lists these attacks as occurring at the same time, and the fact they are so close by, there’s a strong possibility the NIO is confusing one attack for two)

l > 3.25pm: Crumlin Road, Belfast (CAIN mentions two bombs at one location and says it is the Star Garage, whilst the NIO says it is a taxi depot)

l > 3.30pm: Road on the way to Nutt’s Corner, west of Belfast (NIO does not mention this at all)