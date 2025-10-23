Bloody Sunday verdict: Soldier F found not guilty on all counts

The verdict in the trial of a former paratrooper accused of two murders during the Bloody Sunday shootings in 1972 has been delivered.

The veteran, referred to as Soldier F for legal reasons, was accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney during disorder after a civil rights parade in Londonderry on January 30, 1972.

Soldier F was also accused of attempting to murder Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person.

He had pleaded not guilty to all seven charges, and has just been found not guilty on all counts.

A former paratrooper and followers outside Belfast Crown Court during a previous hearing of the trial of Soldier F (picture by Arthur Allison/PacemakerPress)

Delivering his judgment at Belfast Crown Court, Judge Patrick Lynch said the evidence presented against the veteran fell well short of what was required for conviction.

Some 13 people were shot dead by the Parachute Regiment on that day.

A 14th man who had been shot died later.

Around another 15 or so people were shot and wounded.

Supporters of Soldier F outside Belfast Crown Court awaiting the verdict on Soldier F: picture by Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A previous effort had been made to prosecute him, but the PPS dropped the case in 2021.

The High Court quashed that decision the following year, and prosecution resumed.

Similar to other Troubles-related cases, there was no jury in the trial.

Judge Patrick Lynch heard evidence across a four-week trial which included statements by two of Soldier F’s colleagues.

Marchers in Belfast this morning ahead of the verdict in the trial of a former British soldier accused of murdering two people on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972 (photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

While the prosecution argue this is key evidence that places Soldier F in Glenfada Park North and opening fire, the defence said Soldiers G and H are unreliable witnesses.

Judge Lynch dismissed a no-case-to-answer application by defence on the basis of unreliable evidence on October 16.

Judge Lynch said the statements of two former paratroopers known as Soldiers G and H would be admitted, adding: “I decline to direct a verdict of not guilty on this basis.”

Soldier F has been present at Belfast Crown Court for each day of the trial with his identity concealed behind a curtain in the court room.

Soldier F was charged with the murder of William McKinney (left) and James Wray (right)

He was not called to give evidence.

Defence barrister Mark Mulholland KC had told the court that the evidence did not “stack up”, pointing to “contradictions” and a “stagnant pool of contaminated fabricated evidence”.

Relatives of the men killed and supporters have attended each day of the trial.