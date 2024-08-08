Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Bobbie McKee in Kilkeel earlier this year, have made a specific appeal for information.

A senior detective is appealing for information to help locate a black holdall, which the defendant was seen carrying in the days before Mr McKee’s murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Bobbie McKee, who was 69 years old, was tragically found dead in a house in the Newcastle Road area of Kilkeel on the afternoon of Thursday 21 March.

"His wife, who was also in the house, had sustained serious head injuries from the same incident.

“A 25-year-old man was charged with Mr McKee’s murder and the attempted murder of Mrs McKee.

"And, although our investigation continues, the community should be assured that we are not seeking any other suspect or suspects at this time.

“As part of our enquiries, I am particularly keen to locate a black holdall. I’ve now released an image, which appears to show the defendant carry the bag onto a bus on the evening of 17 March 2024.

This is the image the PSNI have released of the black holdall type bag they are trying to find

"The bus, headed for Kilkeel, is boarded in Newry at 5.07pm.

"The fact that this was St Patrick’s Day may help jog memories. If you have any information that could help us to locate this holdall, please contact our officers on 101.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly continued: “This was a tragic case and my thoughts are with Mr McKee’s family and loved ones who have suffered terribly.”

Anyone with information should contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 739 of 21/03/24.