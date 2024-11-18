Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bobby Singleton has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

He replaces Mark Hamilton, who announced his retirement in September.

Policing Board chair Mukesh Sharma made the announcement after the appointment was approved by Justice Minister Naomi Long.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said it was a “super appointment”.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton has been promoted to Deputy Chief Constable. Picture date: Thursday October 3, 2024.

Mr Sharma said: “I am pleased to confirm that Bobby Singleton has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI.

“We look forward to working with him in this key position of support to the Chief Constable.”

Mr Singleton had previously applied for the position of chief constable in the force, but lost out to Mr Boutcher when he was appointed last year.

Mr Singleton joined the PSNI as one of the first student officers in November 2001.

Over the course of the last 23 years he has gained a range of policing experience in uniform community policing roles, public order and public safety command and as a detective investigating sexual violence, terrorism and other serious and organised crime.

He has most recently served one of the PSNI’s assistant chief constables.

Mr Boutcher said: “This is great news for the PSNI.

“Bobby is dedicated to policing in Northern Ireland and he brings a wealth of knowledge, skill, leadership and experience to the job.

“He is already a key member of our leadership team having joined the PSNI in the first intake of recruits after its formation.

“Like myself, I know that Bobby truly understands the importance and responsibility that comes with this role and what a privilege it is to be a part of this organisation.

“This is a super appointment.”

Mr Hamilton announced his retirement earlier this year after three decades in policing. During his time as deputy chief constable the PSNI dealt with controversies including a major data leak and a Belfast High Court ruling which found that the disciplining of two junior officers over an arrest at a Troubles memorial event had been unlawful.

The Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, passed a vote of no confidence in Mr Hamilton and two other senior staff over their handling of the latter issue.

Paying tribute to Mr Hamilton, Mr Boutcher said: “Mark has spent 30 years of his life working to make the people of Northern Ireland safe.

“I wish him well for his retirement.”

Mr Boutcher also thanked Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd who undertook the role of temporary Deputy Chief Constable for the past 12 months.