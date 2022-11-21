Body found at County Down beach has been identified
Belfast Harbour Police have confirmed that the body found on a Co Down beach has been identified.
By Gemma Murray
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
“Belfast Harbour Police can confirm that the body recovered from a beach near Holywood on Thursday (17th November) has been identified as the person who went missing from the Stena Line ferry on October 29,” says the statement.
"There are no further details we can provide at this time.”
According to the PSNI the body was found in the Farmhill Road area of Holywood on Thursday 17 November.