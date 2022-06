Joshua McKeown

Police searching for missing person 26-year-old Joshua McKeown have recovered a body in the north Belfast area this afternoon, Sunday 26th June.

A post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death, however the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.