Body found in van: PSNI investigating
Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a van on the Samsonagh Road in Boho, Co Fermanagh early this morning, Tuesday 17 August.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 5:37 pm
Police are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and a post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death.
The Samsonagh Road remains closed at this time while the police investigations continue.