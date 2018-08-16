Bogside Bonfire: Wave of support for son of murdered prison officer on social media

The son of a murdered Northern Ireland prison officer received considerable support on social media when he conveyed his disgust at his father's name being one of four burnt in a bonfire in Londonderry.

Prison officer, David Black, was murdered while driving to work in November 2012.

A group calling itself the New IRA claimed responsibility for the murder.

Mr. Black's name appeared alongside another murdered prison officer, Adrian Ismay and murdered PSNI officers Stephen Carroll and Ronan Kerr on a bonfire in the Bogside area of Londonderry on Wednesday evening.

The burning of the names was overwhelmingly condemned by people from a variety of political and cultural standpoints.

"My dad, along with the other brave men named, served their community with dignity and respect. This in complete contrast to those responsible for this. Absolutely sickened," wrote Mr. Black on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The response to Mr. Black's message was instantaneous.

"Harrowing and repulsive. Those responsible are without moral compass. I’m sorry you and your family have been subjected to this," replied PUP Belfast City Councillor, Julie-Anne Corr Johnston.

"Disgraceful. Your father and the other men named served this country, and all its people with distinction. Their sheer bravery lives on always, despite the actions of those faceless cowards who carried out this hate crime," added DUP MLA for Upper Bann, Jonathan Buckley.

The trial of a man arrested and charged in connection with the murder of David Black collapsed in June after the judge ruled part of the evidence unsafe.