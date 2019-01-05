Bogus callers make off with house keys

Police have renewed their warning for the public to be on their guard against bogus callers after an incident in Newtownards.

The latest distraction burglary took place in the Manor Court area of Newtownards yesterday (Friday).

PSNI

Detective Constable Dickson said: “It was reported that at around 4.45pm, two men, claiming to be checking the gas supply, entered the home of a female in the area.

“The males asked about gaining access the rear of the property before making off with the keys to the property,” the detective said.

Anyone who witnessed two males in the area around this time is urged to contact detectives in Bangor on 101 quoting reference 884 04/01/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Detective Constable Dickson urged the public to treat unexpected persons who come to their door with caution.

“Bogus callers use many guises. They may offer to do work around your property. Other callers may seek to gain entry to use facilities. When your attention is distracted, an accomplice may enter your premises via an unlocked door to steal cash and items of value. Often you will not be aware this has occurred until they have left.

“Genuine callers will carry indentification. Please ask them to provide their I.D. documents for your inspection before permitting entry to your home. I would also urge people to be aware of any neighbours or relatives that may be potentially targeted in this way.

“Report any activity that raises your suspicions to police immediately. This is a good way to alert us so we can investigate - and will help deter criminals and reduce crime in your area. Call us on the non-emergency number 101.”