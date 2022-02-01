Bomb alert at Foyleside shopping centre ‘a hoax’

The centre was evacuated at lunchtime on Tuesday leading to disruption in the city.

Police declared the incident a hoax shortly after 3pm.

Chief Inspector Clive Beatty said: “This alert has resulted in unnecessary fear and disruption to the community and I would like to thank the public and business community for their co-operation and patience as we worked quickly to ensure the centre was safe to reopen.

PSNI officer

“At a time when local businesses and services are trying desperately to get back on track, this type of incident only causes further harm to livelihoods.

“I would encourage anyone with information about this hoax to come forward and speak with our detectives.”