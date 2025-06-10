Bomb alert in Co Tyrone declared a hoax after army called in
Police responded to a report made at around 9:10am that a suspicious device had been found in a vehicle in Evish Square.
Cordons were put up in the Mount Carmel Heights and Newtownkennedy Street area with some roads closed as part of a public safety operation.
Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO, also known as the bomb squad) attended the scene.
The PSNI said tonight: “As we continue with our enquiries, I want to thank the public and, in particular, residents in the area who were directly affected for their understanding and co-operation as we worked our way through this incident today.
"We know there was disruption and inconvenience but, please be reassured, when these type of incidents are reported to us, we investigate thoroughly as public safety is of paramount importance."
All cordons have been lifted and any roads closed have re-opened.